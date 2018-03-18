Cook totaled 28 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 win over the Suns.

One night after establishing a new personal best in scoring against the Kings, Cook one-upped that effort in the Warriors' comeback victory Saturday. Cook went 6-for-6 from the field in a prolific third quarter for Golden State, with three of those buckets coming from distance. The former Blue Devil is shooting a jaw-dropping 70.0 percent (21-for-30) over the last two games, giving him excellent short-term fantasy value across all formats while Stephen Curry (ankle) remains sidelined.