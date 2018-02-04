Play

Cook was assigned to the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cook served as backcourt depth for Friday's game against the Kings with Shaun Livingston unavailable, but he played just one minute and will head back to the G-League with Livingston back with the team for Saturday's tilt.

