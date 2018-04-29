Cook mustered 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Golden State's 123-101 win over the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.

Cook opened the second round in strong fashion, posting his second double-digit scoring effort over six playoff games. The 25-year-old equaled his highest number of shot attempts in the postseason thus far, but he may see his minutes take a hit beginning with Tuesday's Game 2. Stephen Curry (knee) is slated to return to the starting lineup, which figures to equate to fewer opportunities off the bench for Cook behind veteran Shaun Livingston, who has considerable playoff experience and could therefore serve as Curry's primary backup.