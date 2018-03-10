Cook will get the start at point guard for Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Cook will replace Steph Curry (ankle) in the starting unit. Cook logged 22 minutes Thursday after Curry went down, which was just shy of his season high. He has an opportunity to surpass that total in his third start of the season Friday. The second year point guard has posted 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, across 20.6 minutes in his two other starts this season.