Cook will start at point guard for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Steph Curry (ankle) is set to miss his second consecutive game, and although Shaun Livingston got the start during his first absence, Cook will get the opportunity Friday. He has posted 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across 20.5 minutes in two other starts this season.

