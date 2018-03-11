Cook (hand) will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Cook picked up the start for the ailing Steph Curry (ankle) on Friday, posting eight points and one rebound across 30 minutes. He did suffer a hand injury during that contest, but it's nothing overly serious and he won't miss any time because of it. With another 30-plus minute role on tap for Cook due to Curry's absence, he should see a spike in his overall production once again.