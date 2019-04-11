Warriors' Quinn Cook: Starting Wednesday
Cook will get the start for the season finale Wednesday against Memphis, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Cook will start in place of Stephen Curry (ankle), who's out with a minor ankle injury. In nine previous starts this year, Cook's averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.5 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Scores 19 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Scoring surge off bench•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Hits five triples in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Struggles in spot start•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Starting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Perfect from field in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...