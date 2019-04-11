Cook will get the start for the season finale Wednesday against Memphis, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Cook will start in place of Stephen Curry (ankle), who's out with a minor ankle injury. In nine previous starts this year, Cook's averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.5 minutes.

