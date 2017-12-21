Warriors' Quinn Cook: Starting Wednesday
Cook is starting at point guard Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
After being recalled from the G-League and playing just five minutes against the Lakers on Monday, Cook will get a chance to make his second start of the season with Stephen Curry (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (knee) both sidelined. In his only other start this season, Cook turned in eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes against the Hornets.
