Cook managed 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 19 minutes in the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

With Stephen Curry exiting the game for good with an adductor muscle injury midway through the third quarter, Cook saw extended opportunity and produced with it. It isn't unfamiliar territory for the third-year pro, who proved highly capable of manning the starting point guard position last season for multi-game stretches when Curry dealt with lower leg injuries. That scenario could be looming once again, as the All-Star appears likely to miss at least a handful of games, with further confirmation on his status forthcoming.