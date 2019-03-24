Warriors' Quinn Cook: Struggles in spot start
Cook totaled seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven assists and six rebounds across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 126-91 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.
Cook drew the start for Stephen Curry (rest), but he scuffled with his shot on the way to an underwhelming performance. The third-year guard's minutes remain in the teens or single digits in his bench role, so he retains minimal value in even the deepest of formats heading during the fantasy postseason.
