Cook totaled seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven assists and six rebounds across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 126-91 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Cook drew the start for Stephen Curry (rest), but he scuffled with his shot on the way to an underwhelming performance. The third-year guard's minutes remain in the teens or single digits in his bench role, so he retains minimal value in even the deepest of formats heading during the fantasy postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories