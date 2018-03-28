Cook (knee) delivered 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 loss to the Pacers.

Cook came into the contest dealing with a knee bruise, so that potentially may have played a role in his shooting struggles. The 25-year-old has posted no less than a 44.4 percent success rate in the six games prior, and he's managed to extend his streak of double-digit scoring efforts to seven despite the ragged night from the field. Cook projects to remain in his starting point guard role for the balance of the regular season, although the expected returns of Kevin Durant (ribs) and Draymond Green (illness) Thursday should eat into his usage.