Warriors' Quinn Cook: Thrives off bench in loss
Cook compiled 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 13 minutes in the Warriors' 113-93 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
With Stephen Curry going just 3-for-12 from the field and coach Steve Kerr pulling his starters in the latter stages of the second half, Cook was able to log some playing time after not seeing the floor in the prior two contests. The third-year guard has slipped back into a bench role since Curry's return from a groin injury Dec. 1, leading to a significant decrease in the fantasy value he'd built up during his stretch of starts in the latter's stead.
