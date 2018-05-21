Warriors' Quinn Cook: Ultra-efficient again in Game 3 win
Cook netted 11 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added two steals across five minutes in Golden State's 126-85 win over the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.
Cook once again produced off the bench at a jaw-dropping rate, racking up an impressive scoring total relative to a very modest amount of playing time. The second-year guard had also logged just five minutes in Game 2 last Wednesday, yet he'd produced a quick seven points in that contest as well. Naturally, the minuscule amount of minutes he's seeing makes Cook highly risky as a DFS punt play in postseason contests, but he undeniably carries some scoring upside due to his aggressive approach.
