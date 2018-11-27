Warriors' Quinn Cook: Well-rounded but modest line in win
Cook registered eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in the Warriors' 116-110 win over the Magic on Monday.
Cook was able to check off every box on the stat sheet, but inefficient shooting prevented his night from being much bigger. The third-year guard has now scored in single digits in three of the past four games, and he's made just five of his 21 attempts over the last pair of contests. Irrespective of any shooting struggles, Cook remains aggressive, as he's put up between four and eight tries from three-point range in each of his last eight outings.
