Warriors' Quinn Cook: Will be available Thursday
Cook will be active and available to play Thursday against the Clippers, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cook was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, and will likely remain with the main roster while Patrick McCaw misses time with a fractured wrist. Cook likely won't see much relevant action, as he's seen action in just 11 games with the Warriors this season.
