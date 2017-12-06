Cook, who was recalled from the G-League in the wake of Stephen Curry's (ankle) injury, will play Wednesday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Though Cook will play, it seems doubtful he'll see enough run to make a fantasy impact. There is always the possibility the Warriors are on the winning end of a blowout, however, and Cook sees more time than expected.

