Cook will start Saturday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

With Stephen Curry (thigh) out, Cook will take over the reins at point guard. Curry's MRI was "encouraging", so he likely won't be out for too long. Still, it's possible Cook holds fantasy value for the upcoming week. When seeing between 30-39 minutes last season, Cook averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.