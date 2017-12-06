Warriors' Quinn Cook: Will start Wednesday
Cook will draw the start at point guard during Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.
In an effort to watch Shaun Livingston's minutes, Cook will draw the start with Stephen Curry (ankle) sidelined. Cook has played just 19 minutes at the NBA level this season, totaling six points, five assists and two rebounds. He's spent most of his time in the G-League, where he averages 25.1 points and 8.4 assists across 35.0 minutes per game. Cook is also making 2.7 threes per game in the G-League at a 42.2 percent clip. It's unclear exactly how much he'll play Wednesday, but it certainly appears he'll be given an opportunity to prove himself.
