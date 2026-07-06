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Warriors' Quinten Post: Agrees to deal with Memphis

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Post (foot) agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Post is a restricted free agent, so the Warriors can still match this offer sheet. Including the Play-In Tournament, the big man missed the Warriors' final nine games of the 2025-26 campaign due to a right foot injury, and he finished the regular season with averages of 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals in 17.3 minutes per game across 67 outings (35 starts). Golden State has until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday to match the Grizzlies' offer.

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