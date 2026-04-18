Post (foot) averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals in 17.3 minutes per game across 67 regular-season appearances (35 starts) in 2025-26.

Even as a member of the starting five, Post saw inconsistent playing time for the injury-plagued Warriors this season. The big man produced numbers similar to his rookie campaign but saw a dip in his three-point efficiency, shooting 33.6 percent from downtown. He still appeared in 25 more regular-season games than in 2024-25, though he missed the final seven outings of the regular season and both Play-In Tournament games due to a right foot injury. The 26-year-old's future in Golden State is uncertain, with the club holding a team option for 2026-27.