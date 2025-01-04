Quinten Post produced 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 110-96 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In the 12 games played for Santa Cruz this season, Post has recorded six double-doubles. The 24-year-old big man is averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in the G League, shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from beyond the arc.