Post finished Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Thunder with no counting stats across eight minutes.

Post has been a feel-good story for the Warriors lately, with the second-round pick making a name for himself in San Francisco with some solid performances off the bench. However, the rookie big man got his first start of the season in Wednesday's win against the Thunder and failed to make any positive impact, finishing with three fouls and two turnovers in eight minutes on the floor.