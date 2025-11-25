Warriors' Quinten Post: Getting chance with starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Post will enter the starting five while the Warriors deal with several key injuries to the frontcourt. This marks his first start since Nov. 11, when he finished with six points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes.
