Post totaled two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 104-93 win over the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

With Jimmy Butler (pelvis) sidelined and Moses Moody moving to the bench, Post and Jonathan Kuminga were inserted into Golden State's staring lineup for Game 3. Post didn't make much of an impact as a shooter, but he did manage to grab a game-high 12 boards (nine defensive). The rookie second-round pick could stay in the Warriors' starting five if Butler is unable to play in Game 4 on Monday.