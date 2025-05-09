Post closed Thursday's 117-93 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with no counting stats in three minutes.

With Stephen Curry (hamstring) out, it initially appeared as though Post would be a part of a much bigger lineup for Golden State. However, the rookie big man only logged three minutes of action, allowing for Trayce Jackson-Davis to play 19 minutes. Even with Curry set to miss a few more games, it's unlikely Post will be a significant factor in the Warriors' rotation.