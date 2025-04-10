Post (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Post is in danger of missing his third straight matchup while dealing with an illness. The team will presumably monitor the big man closely during shootaround and pre-game warmups to see if he feels healthy enough to give it a go Friday evening.
