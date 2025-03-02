Post is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to a right ankle sprain.
Post was one rebound shy from registering the first double-double of his NBA career during Saturday's loss to the 76ers. He appears to have tweaked his right ankle during that game, but it doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to be in any real jeopardy of missing Monday's game.
