Post chipped in eight points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 18 minutes during Sunday's 141-127 overtime loss to the Raptors.

This was a decent line for Post, but the minutes weren't really there with the Warriors going with smaller lineups for a lot of this contest. Post could see additional run Monday with the Warriors sitting Al Horford for rest purposes.