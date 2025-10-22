Post finished Tuesday's 119-109 victory over the Lakers with two rebounds and one assist over nine minutes.

Post's workload was discouraging Tuesday. Al Horford saw 20 minutes off the bench, as the Warriors leaned on their small-ball lineups Tuesday. Horford is expected to be limited to 20 minutes per game this season and won't play in both games of back-to-back sets, so there will be some games where Post is a lot more involved.