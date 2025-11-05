Post closed Tuesday's 118-107 win over Phoenix with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes.

The Warriors added some height to its first unit against the Suns, opting for Post at the five. The rest of the starters slid over and excised Brandin Podziemski, who has started in four of eight games this season. This adjustment may be a more frequent occurrence as the season moves forward, especially when the Warriors face a height disadvantage in the frontcourt.