Post had 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 123-91 win over the Bulls.

With Draymond Green (foot) and Al Horford (back) on the shelf, Post seized the opportunity and tied a season high with 19 points. Post has averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 21.4 minutes per contest over 11 games as a starter this season, keeping him on the radar in deep leagues while Green and Horford are out.