Post accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Sunday's 136-131 loss to Portland.

While he remained in the starting five for a fourth straight game even with Draymond Green (foot/personal) back in the lineup, Post saw his court time shrink after he'd averaged 30.3 minutes in three starts during Green's absence. Post stayed locked in from long range however, extending his streak of games with double-digit points and multiple three-pointers to five while averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 boards, 3.2 threes, 3.0 assists and 1.2 combined steals and blocks during that span. Post is taking advantage of his current opportunity, but he could get bumped back to the bench depending on the matchup, especially once Al Horford (back) is cleared to return.