Warriors' Quinten Post: Moving back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post won't start against the Thunder on Tuesday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Will Richard will get the starting nod, pushing Post to the second unit. Over his last five outings off the bench, the big man has averaged 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 assists in 17.4 minutes per contest.
