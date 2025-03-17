Post is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to right ankle soreness.
Post could miss his first game since Jan. 18 due to a right ankle injury. If he is unable to play, Kevon Looney could see extra run behind Draymond Green.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Coming off bench vs. NYK•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Starting Saturday vs. Detroit•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Sets season-high two swats•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Available, coming off bench Monday•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Likely to play through ankle sprain•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Just misses double-double in start•