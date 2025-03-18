Post (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Post was uncertain to play Monday against Denver with a right ankle issue, and he could sit out the second half of this back-to-back set. If the rookie big man is unable to play Tuesday, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney should pick up the slack at the center position.
