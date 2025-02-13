Post is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Although Daniel Gafford (knee) won't play Wednesday, the Warriors have decided to roll with a traditional center in their starting lineup. Post will make his seventh start of the season, with the rookie big man averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 17.3 minutes as a member of Golden State's first unit.