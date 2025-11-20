Post supplied 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 loss to the Heat.

The Warriors were desperate for some offense in this one with Stephen Curry (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (back) taking the night off, and Post filled that role, finishing with a season-high in points and as Golden State's second-leading scorer. Post can come through with solid stat lines from time to time, but he struggles to do it consistently.