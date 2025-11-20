Warriors' Quinten Post: Scores 19 points with three treys
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post supplied 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 loss to the Heat.
The Warriors were desperate for some offense in this one with Stephen Curry (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (back) taking the night off, and Post filled that role, finishing with a season-high in points and as Golden State's second-leading scorer. Post can come through with solid stat lines from time to time, but he struggles to do it consistently.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Available off bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Solid numbers in Sunday's start•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Starting Sunday•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Headed to bench•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Logs 14 points in starting role•