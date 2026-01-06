Post logged five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes during Monday's 103-102 loss to the Clippers.

Post wasn't able to get much going Monday, and Al Horford didn't find much success either in 16 minutes. The Warriors tend to go smaller quite a bit, making Post's workloads quite volatile. He's difficult to rely on outside of very deep leagues.