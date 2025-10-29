Post chipped in 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 98-79 win over the Clippers.

The big man got the starting nod in place of Brandin Podziemski for the second time this season and made the most of the opportunity. Post led the Warriors in rebounds and three-pointers while logging more than 20 minutes for the first time through five regular-season games. He also delivered a bounce-back performance after totaling just seven points in the team's first four outings, during which he reached double-digit minutes twice and shot just 37.5 percent from the field.