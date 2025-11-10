Post contributed 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-83 win over the Pacers.

Making his sixth start in the last nine games, the second-year center tied his season highs in points and rebounding against an undermanned Indiana frontcourt that was missing Pascal Siakam (rest). Post will continue bouncing between the starting five and the second unit depending on matchups and the availability of Al Horford, who played 18 minutes off the bench Sunday. During that nine-game stretch, Post is averaging 7.8 points, 4.9 boards, 1.6 threes, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks plus steals in just 18.2 minutes a contest.