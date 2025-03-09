Now Playing

Post is in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Pistons on Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Post will make his ninth start of the season Saturday as he'll work alongside Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the frontcourt. Post has averaged 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 17.6 minutes per game as a starter.

