Post is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

The Warriors are tweaking their lineup due to the absence of Stephen Curry (pelvis), and this means Post will start at center, with Draymond Green slotting at power forward while Brandin Podziemski will operate as the de-facto point guard. Post is averaging 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per game across 11 contests in March (six starts).