Post registered 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 win over the Magic.

Stephen Curry's 56-point outburst will get most of the attention from Thursday's game, but Post played a large part in the Warriors' 17-point comeback. Post entered the starting lineup for the second half, finished as the Warriors' second-leading scorer and with a game-high plus-22 point differential. The rookie second-round pick has established a consistent role for himself in the Warriors' rotation, and he could carve himself out an even bigger role over the final weeks of the regular season.