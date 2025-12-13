Post closed with 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 127-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his third straight start in place of Draymond Green (personal/foot), Post continues to fill up the bucket from three-point range, The second-year center has gone 11-for-27 (40.7 percent) from beyond the arc in those three starts while averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 30.3 minutes, and with it not being clear right now when Green might return to the team or how healthy he'll be when he does, Post's fantasy appeal is on the upswing.