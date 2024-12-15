Post notched 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 123-89 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.
Post scored at least 20 points for the first time since the G League season opener when he finished with a season-high 25 against the Valley Suns. Across eight G League appearances, Post has averaged 17.8 points while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from deep.
