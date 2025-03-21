Post isn't starting Thursday's game against the Raptors, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Post will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. He should still log around 20 minutes but hasn't been overly effective as a reserve, as he's been held to single figures in the scoring column in three of his last four bench showings.
