Warriors' Quinten Post: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Post is avoiding his first absence of the campaign, overcoming a left ankle sprain. The second-year center has averaged 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.1 minutes per contest through 22 games this year.
