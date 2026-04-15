Warriors' Quinten Post: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers.
Post will miss an eighth consecutive contest due to a right foot injury. However, his absence shouldn't affect the rotation with Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Draymond Green all healthy.
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