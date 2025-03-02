Post was listed on Sunday's injury report due to a right ankle sprain, but he is considered probable to play against the Hornets on Monday.

Post was one rebound shy from registering the first double-double of his NBA career during Saturday's loss to the 76ers. He appears to have tweaked his right ankle during that game, but it doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to be in real jeopardy of missing Monday's game. Post has scored at least 10 points in three of his last four games, and over that span he has averaged 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 21.3 minutes per contest.