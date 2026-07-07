Warriors' R.J. Nembhard: Scores 14 in SL loss

Nembhard recorded 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 100-79 California Classic Summer League loss to the Nets.

Nembhard was a bright spot for the Warriors Blue in their blowout loss Monday, matching a team high in scoring on strong efficiency. Nembhard impressed over the last two games at the California Classic, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.5 minutes per contest. Nembhard has yet to secure a deal for the 2026 campaign, but his strong play could put him on the radar for a training camp spot.